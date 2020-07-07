Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We had quite an active start this morning with showers and storms dumping a lot of rain across our central counties. More showers and storms will be likely on and off throughout the day and could bring some very heavy rainfall at times, so please be mindful of the possibility of water pooling up on roadways and please DO NOT try to drive over any flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown. Afternoon highs will likely remain in the middle 80s thanks to the rain so enjoy the cooler afternoons while they last. Showers and storms will be possible tomorrow but will be much more scattered in nature, so there will be a lot of folks who stay dry. An isolated shower or two at best on Thursday, with most of East Texas will remain dry and begin to heat back up into the lower to middle 90s in the afternoon. We stay dry through the rest of the forecast period, and temperatures warm up fast. Most of East Texas will see middle upper 90s for highs this weekend. This heat will continue into the start of the next work week.