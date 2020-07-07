Tuesday’s Weather: More rain today!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! More showers and thundershowers to start the day today. A lot like yesterday, the morning activity will come to an end midday and more showers and thundershowers will develop by late afternoon and early evening. Clouds and rain will once again keep temperatures in the 80s today, but it will be very muggy outside. Chances for rain continue tomorrow, but will be much more hit or miss and not as widespread. By Thursday, chances for rain drop to only very slight chances. With more sunshine in the forecast, temperatures will warm up quickly. Expect mid 90s by the end of the work week and upper 90s with mostly sunny skies this weekend.