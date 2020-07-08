Angelina College suspends 2020 soccer season due to COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College has announced the suspension of the Fall 2020 soccer season due to the ongoing risks associated with COVID-19.
According to a press release, the action includes both the women’s and men’s programs, with hopes of resuming action in the fall of 2021.
The release said both AC soccer teams earned post-season berths in 2019, with the men’s team notching the very first playoff win for either squad after beating Blinn College 5-4 in the Region XIV semifinals in November.
The Lady Roadrunner program has qualified for the conference tournament in each of its first four years of existence.
“Angelina College remains committed to the health and safety of all its students, student athletes, faculty and staff,” the release said.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.