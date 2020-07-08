First Alert: Turning off the rain faucet as hot and dry weather lies ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will hang on to a 20% chance of an early evening shower, but most of us will be sweating it out under partly cloudy skies to go along with the warm and muggy conditions.
With the infamous ridge of high pressure strengthening to our west and flexing its muscle, our rain faucet will shut off completely as the sunshine, heat, and humidity will be returning in full force by the end of this week and continuing through this upcoming weekend.
As the atmosphere dries out, daytime highs will climb into the middle 90′s by Thursday and Friday before jumping up into the upper 90′s by this weekend and early next week.
With all the moisture still evaporating into the atmosphere from the recent rains, our humidity will still remain high, which means our heat indices or feels like temperatures could be making a legit run at or above 105-degrees, which would prompt the re-issuance of a heat advisory in the days ahead.
