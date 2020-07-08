Lufkin police ID fourth suspect in drive-by shooting, seek public’s help

From Lufkin police
LUFKIN, Texas - The Department is asking for the public’s help in locating drive-by shooting suspect De’Undra Price.
The 26-year-old man is wanted in connection to the June 26 incident in the 600 block of East Grove Avenue.
It was around 3:15 p.m. that day, when Price and three others fired shots at the home with two adults and four children ages 8, 5, 6, and 3 standing in the yard. Thankfully, no one was wounded.
The suspects fled the scene and were attempting to hide out in their vehicle at an apartment complex on Newsom Avenue when they were spotted by officers. Nicholas Hood, 18, was taken into custody from the vehicle while the others attempted to flee on foot. Keelan Larue, 17, and an unnamed juvenile were taken into custody but the fourth suspect – later identified as Price – managed to escape.
Price, who is known to have gang affiliations, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.