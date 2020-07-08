Lufkin woman to serve 54 months for hit-and-run case probation violation

Mahala Ellis (Source: Angelina County Judicial Records)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | July 8, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 3:21 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County judge has sentenced a Lufkin woman who hit a woman with her vehicle to 54 months in prison after she was found guilty of violating her probation.

Judge Bob Inselmann sentenced Mahala Michelle Ellis to prison for failure to pay restitution related to a 2010 hit-and-run case where Ellis struck a mentally disabled woman with her vehicle and fled the scene. She was sentenced to 30-days in jail in 2011 and also was under probation for 10 years.

She was found guilty of violating her probation on Mar. 4.

Ellis had been ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution to the victim back in 2011.

