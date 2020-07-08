Nacogdoches ISD ironing out plans for hybrid of in-person, online instruction with parent input

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Nacogdoches ISD:
With the Aug. 24 back-to-school date rapidly approaching, Nacogdoches ISD plans for the upcoming school year, set for an Aug. 24 start, continue to develop while taking into consideration all COVID-19-related safety precautions for students and staff.
In early June, NISD shared planning surveys with parents and staff and asked for preferences related to instructional models.
While NISD monitors guidance from Texas Education Agency regarding safety protocols for in-person classes for the upcoming school year, the district is preparing to provide a combination of in-person classes and distance learning models in the 2020-21 academic year.
“NISD greatly appreciates the patience from parents and community stakeholders as we move forward preparing the upcoming academic year during this pandemic,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo. “The district is continuing work with essential staff on hand to make sure we’re ready for the start of the school year.”
For now, NISD will move forward with the instructional calendar adopted in February by the Board of Trustees. The district will likely add days to the spring semester to account for any closures required during the school year.
There are still details to be worked out for things such as recording attendance and verifying enrollment, providing opportunities for extracurricular participation, possible hybrid educational opportunities (a combination of both in-person and online) for specialized courses that might require hands-on experience, transporting students to and from school, providing personal protective equipment and masks and establishing reliable communication with parents and district stakeholders.
Regrettably, Trujillo said, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, once school restarts, NISD will not allow outside visitors on our campuses, including parent visits for lunch.
NISD will include a form in the online registration process asking parents to select a learning model for their child (or children) to begin the 2020-2021 school year. Per guidance from TEA, parents will have an opportunity to modify that selection up to two weeks prior to the first day of school. Rules will be put in place, also guided by TEA directives, for switching from online learning to in-person classes after the school year has started.
“Any plans made by NISD are subject to change based on guidance from Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Education Agency as well as other federal, state and local health officials,” Trujillo said. “As more guidance is released by the state, NISD will update its website (nacisd.org), Facebook account and Twitter account.”
