Salvation Army of Lufkin receives $500,000 grant for building renovations

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Salvation Army of Lufkin received a $500,000 grant from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation.
Core Officer Jennifer Phillips says the money will go towards building renovations.
Phillips says the facility was built in 1977 and there were some additions in the 80s, but no major renovations since then.
“We definitely are in need of renovating our roofs. We have some air conditioning units that need to be renovated and some flooring that needs to be looked at as well,” said Phillips. “Those are the main areas that we are looking at. If we receive additional funding, we would love to renovate some of our facilities to make them more ADA compatible and those types of things as well.”
According to the press release, President and CEO of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation Wynn Rosser said, “Serving our county’s most vulnerable residents is a priority shared by the foundation and the Salvation Army. Although the current facility served our local corps well, it is in need of repairs and modifications to meet our community’s needs. The foundation hopes this lead gift will inspire others to join in to ensure the Salvation Army is able to continue its mission in the years ahead.”
The organizations’ overall goal is to raise $1 point 4 million to continue these services and reopen the shelter.
Phillips says the Salvation Army of Lufkin anticipates beginning renovations by the end of the summer.
