New UIL summer guidelines require face coverings at facilities

Updates to the COVID-19 protocols already in place include a requirement of everyone on the site of the workouts to be required to wear a face covering when not working out. There are medical exceptions. Students will be allowed to use the locker rooms. Coaches can also allow for students to participate in drills that involve one or more students on offense against one or more students on defense. The UIL is also allowing for coaches to have workouts on July 20 and 21 now. Previously those dates were “periods of no activity”.