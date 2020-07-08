WEBXTRA: The Salvation Army of Lufkin receives $500K grant

“Serving our county’s most vulnerable residents is a priority shared by the foundation and the Salvation Army,” President and CEO of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation Wynn Rosser said in a press release. “Although the current facility served our local corps well, it is in need of repairs and modifications to meet our community’s needs. The foundation hopes this lead gift will inspire others to join in to ensure The Salvation Army is able to continue its mission in the years ahead.”