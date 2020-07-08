WEBXTRA: The Salvation Army of Lufkin receives $500K grant

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - the Salvation Army of Lufkin on Wednesday received a $500,000 grant from the TLL Temple Foundation.
KTRE’S T’Ebonie Tanner spoke with Corps Officer Jenifer Phillips, who says the money will go toward building renovations.
“Serving our county’s most vulnerable residents is a priority shared by the foundation and the Salvation Army,” President and CEO of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation Wynn Rosser said in a press release. “Although the current facility served our local corps well, it is in need of repairs and modifications to meet our community’s needs. The foundation hopes this lead gift will inspire others to join in to ensure The Salvation Army is able to continue its mission in the years ahead.”
The Salvation Army of Lufkin’s overall goal is to raise $1.4 million to continue services and reopen the shelter.
Phillips says they anticipate beginning renovations by the end of the summer.
