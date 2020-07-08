Wednesday’s Weather: A few more showers possible

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy skies this morning with warm, muggy conditions. A few light showers could develop this morning, but the better chance for rain will be this afternoon. A few scattered showers and thundershowers are expected by late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures today will reach the lower 90s with light south and southwest winds. After today, only a slight chance for rain tomorrow and the chances are gone by the end of the work week. Temperatures will be warming up quickly with afternoon highs in the upper 90s this weekend. Expect temperatures to feel like the triple digits thanks to the high humidity. Sunny, hot and humid weather continues into next week.