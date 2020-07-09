First Alert: Cranking up the heat and humidity in East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The July fry is back, which means we are battling a combination of both the heat and humidity, making it uncomfortable to spend any amount of time outdoors.
With the infamous heat ridge strengthening to our west and flexing its muscle, our rain faucet will shut off as the sunshine, heat, and humidity will be with us in full force as we round out the week, carry on through the weekend, and even extend into next week.
As the atmosphere dries out, daytime highs will climb into the middle 90′s on Friday before jumping up into the upper 90′s by this weekend and nearing the century mark by early next week.
With the heat indices or feels like temperatures topping out at or above 105-degrees for much of the next several days, the issuance of a heat advisory looks likely in the near future.
The heat will remain relentless through at least the middle of next week, with no real signs of heat relief in sight at this time.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.