First Alert: High pressure to keep us hot and dry

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The heat dome will keep us hot and dry for the foreseeable future, which means the heat will continue to build as we progress into the weekend.
As the atmosphere dries out, daytime highs will climb into the middle 90′s on Friday before jumping up into the upper 90′s by this weekend and nearing the century mark by early next week.
With all the moisture still evaporating into the atmosphere from the recent rains, our humidity levels will still remain high, which means our heat indices or feels like temperatures will be topping out at or above 105-degrees for much of the next several days, which means the issuance of a heat advisory is likely in the days ahead.
