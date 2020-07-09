Lufkin Boys and Girls Club: Staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Boys and Girls Club of Lufkin is temporarily closed due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Officials say for children and staff safety, the Lufkin facility will remain closed today and tomorrow to deep clean and sanitize.
The organization sent notifications to parents. They say upon reopening, they will continue to follow state-regulated guidelines that include having temperatures taken, ensuring masks are worn at all times, and requiring any staff member to remain at home if they are not feeling well.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.