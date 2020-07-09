Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man convicted, sentenced in mysterious death of Central Texas woman

Luke Matthew Cuellar, 25, of Bastrop, was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday charging...
Luke Matthew Cuellar, 25, of Bastrop, was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday charging murder and tampering with evidence. (Jail photo)(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Luke Matthew Cuellar, 25, of Bastrop, was found guilty of third degree tampering and first degree felony murder, and sentenced 32 years in prison, in the 2020 murder of Ann Smith Evans, 63, of Killeen.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A suspect has been indicted in connection with the mysterious death of a Killeen woman.

Luke Matthew Cuellar, 25, of Bastrop, was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday charging murder and tampering with evidence.

Cuellar remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1.5 million.

Officers found Ann Smith Evans, 63, dead on Feb. 9 at a home in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street in Killeen after responding to a request for a welfare check.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cuellar was arrested in March.

