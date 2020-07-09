EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies. A slight chance for rain today means one or two isolated showers is possible but most of the area will remain dry. It will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s this afternoon. Expect the humidity to make it feel like the triple digits with heat index values soaring to near 110 in a few places. A heat advisory is in effect for the western counties of East Texas this afternoon through Saturday afternoon as temperatures continue to warm. Mostly sunny skies Friday into the weekend with temperatures warming into the upper 90s and feeling like the triple digits. Don’t be surprised to see more counties added to the heat advisory over the next couple of days. No relief from the heat seems to be in sight for next week.