NJCAA to recommend pushing fall sports to the spring

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The National Junior College Athletic Association is expected to announce on July 13 that most sports will not start until January of 2021 at the earliest.
The NJCAA put out a statement on social media Thursday clarifying their stance.
On Wednesday, Angelina College announced the suspension of their men’s and women’s soccer program for the year. Sports Information Director Gary Stallard said the announcement Monday would not change the school’s decision to cancel the season. The announcement could mean that basketball would not start at Angelina College until January meaning they would only play a conference schedule.
