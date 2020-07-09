Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! After a very wet first half of the work week, our skies will begin to dry out and this will lead to some hot afternoons ahead. Today we will see temperatures quickly climb into the lower to middle 90s for highs but due to our high humidity values, it will feel closer to 105 degrees so a Heat Advisory has been issued for our western counties through 8 PM Saturday. A stray shower or two will be possible today but widespread rain will not be likely. Our hot and dry trend continues into the weekend as highs climb into the upper 90s for East Texas with heat index values easily climbing well over 100 degrees during the heat of the day. If you are starting to make any weekend plans, please be aware of this dangerous heat and be prepared for it by packing plenty of COLD water and having somewhere indoors to go to throughout the day. We will not see any rain develop in our area over the weekend but a few showers and storms from Southern Oklahoma just might hold together long enough to make it into portions of East Texas Saturday afternoon/evening. More hot and dry weather for the first half of the next work week as highs remain in the middle to upper 90s with no real rain chances in sight.