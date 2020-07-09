WEBXTRA: Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett optimistic about challenges heading into fall

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Commissioner Tom Burnett is staying as optimistic as he can with the fall sports seasons just weeks away for the Southland Conference.
The Conference has yet to make any official decision on the future of their fall sports. In a zoom interview Burnett explained that any decision the conference makes would have to be based on what other conferences do at the FCS level since championships could be effected.
Burnett is set to have his weekly meeting with the Conference’s 13 athletic directors on Monday. The Monday Burnett is set to meet with the presidents of all the institutions in the league.
“We will have a better sense not just with athletics but a larger sense with what’s going on as they prepare to bring students back for the fall semester,” Burnett said. “I don’t think there is any question that there is some realization that our pathway may be getting narrow as we get closer to competition. The virus is going to dictate how we do things.”
The entire interview with the commissioner can be viewed bellow:
