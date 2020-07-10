Angelina County Humane Society hosts ‘Empty the Shelters’ weekend adoption program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Humane Society, also known as Winnie Berry, is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation for their “Empty the Shelters” adoption program.
Both organizations noticed an influx of dog and cat owners surrendering their animals, due to COVID-19 difficulties such as health and financial concerns.
Officials say all adoption fees are reduced from $80 down to $25 this weekend only.
The animals will be up to date on all their vaccines and monthly preventatives. They come spayed or neutered and microchipped as well.
Officials say during this time of being at home, it gives the animals an adjustment period to become acclimated to their new home.
Kristy Bice, the executive director, says this program will give the community an opportunity to find a loving home for the animals. Especially one dog in particular who has been at the shelter since 2014.
“Babygirl is her name and she is available for adoption this weekend. She is a lovable dog. She just requires that special home. She cannot be around kids or cats, and dogs are on a case-to-case basis. She is very playful. She will make anybody a great companion animal,” said Bice.
The Angelina County Humane Society is holding special hours for the “Empty the Shelters” adoption event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
