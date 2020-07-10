First Alert: A hot and steamy weekend on the menu for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It is shaping up to be the hottest weekend we have experienced so far this summer season as high pressure flexes its muscle, leading to soaring temperatures and high heat index values in East Texas.
As a result of the building heat, a Heat Advisory will likely be extended for all of our counties and communities this weekend as daytime highs top out near the century mark, with feels like temperatures ranging from 105-110 degrees in the heat of the day. This will certainly be our first and notable heat wave of the summer season to this point.
These high heat index values are the main concern and will make for dangerous heat levels in the Piney Woods for not only this weekend, but continuing into early next week as well as we bake under the hot, July sunshine.
Therefore, make sure you and your family are beating the heat properly by staying hydrated, limiting your time outdoors, especially in the heat of the day, and seeking the air conditioning as much as possible.
The unrelenting heat will continue through at least the middle of next week, with no real signs of heat relief in sight at this time.
