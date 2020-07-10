Heat advisories in Deep East Texas likely through the weekend

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dangerous heat levels will be on the menu this weekend as it is shaping up to be our hottest weekend so far this summer in the Piney Woods.
Therefore, heat advisories will likely be extended through the weekend for all of our KTRE viewing area as the combination of the heat and humidity will put our heat index, or feels like temperature readings, ranging from 105-110 degrees.
Anytime we top out over 105 with our heat indices, that is when the heat starts to become dangerous. Please make sure you stay hydrated with proper fluids, such as water and Gatorade.
Also, limit your time outdoors, especially in the afternoon hours during the peak heating of the day.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.