EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another muggy start with a light south breeze. Temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 70s and will reach the mid 90s this afternoon for another hot, humid day. A heat advisory remains in effect for western counties through tomorrow and southern counties have been added to the heat advisory for today. Expect heat index values to reach and even exceed 105 degrees during the afternoon hours. Mostly sunny and hot right through the weekend as temperatures rise into the upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. The heat sticks around into next week with no relief in sight.