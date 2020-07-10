Nacogdoches County Catholic churches cancel public masses after priest exposed to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After a parish priest was exposed to the COVID-19 virus at a recent funeral, the leadership of the three Catholic churches in Nacogdoches decided to err on the side of caution and cancel public masses until at least Monday, July 13.
Father George Elliott with the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nacogdoches posted a bilingual video explanation on the church’s Facebook page on Thursday.
The churches, Sacred Heart, Immaculate Conception, and Our Lady of Guadalupe will go back to the same schedule of live-streamed masses that was in effect during the quarantine.
On Sundays, the English Mass is at 9:30 a.m., and Spanish mass is conducted at 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, the live stream mass service will be at 5:30 p.m. for English speakers and at 6:45 p.m. The live stream of the Latin mass will be done on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.
He said one of the church’s priests will be in self-quarantine for the next five days because he was exposed to the COVID-19 virus while he was officiating a funeral at the church. Elliott said that while they knew the person had died as a result of the coronavirus, they didn’t know that the individual’s family members had all tested positive for COVID-19.
Elliott said while the funeral home knew of that, it wasn’t communicated to the church. As a result, the priest came in close contact with the family members of the person who died.
During the funeral, the family members did things like cough and take off their masks, Elliott said.
The priest also said that several people who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus have been seen around Nacogdoches’ three Catholic churches even though they have been urged to stay home.
“If you have tested positive for COVID-19, why would you go anywhere else, especially to a place where elderly and high-risk people regularly come?” Elliott said.
Elliott said he thought this type of behavior shows a real misunderstanding of God’s power.
“God is powerful. He is capable of doing all things,” Elliott said. “However, diseases are real, and you could still die of COVID at church.”
Elliott urged the members of the Sacred Heart Catholic church to be mindful of the people in the congregation who are older and/or are in the at-risk categories.
“All I can say is if you’ve been exposed to COVID, or you have tested positive for the virus, please stay home,” Elliott said in the video.
Elliott added that even in the situation with the funeral, the church’s leadership would have figured something out to make the funeral services accessible to people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The church’s leadership decided to let leaders of small groups and classes decide on whether to meet, Elliott said.
“Hopefully, if everyone starts taking the recommended precautions, things will get back to normal as soon as possible,” Elliott said.
According to a note on the catholicnac.flocknote.com web page, the Nacogdoches County Catholic churches will also be taking heightened precautions during confession.
The precautions include the following:
- Confessions will only be offered in the large confessionals in the Sacred Heart Main Church.
- Use the hand sanitizer available at the entry of the Church before entering.
- There will be signs marking out proper spacing while waiting in line. Please comply with the signs.
- Before entering the confessional, please take a wipe and use it to grab the handle of the door. Do the same while exiting the confessional.
- In the confessional, there will be no chair or kneeler. The penitent can either stand or kneel, but please do not touch anything.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.