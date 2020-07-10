Sales tax revenue up 5.8% in the city of Nacogdoches

“This is significant because everybody was in kind of a lockdown mode and people were staying home. We were excited by that because what it really meant to us was even though people were staying to home, they were spending their money at home. They were spending their money here in Nacogdoches County. I mean we do love our friends in Lufkin, but they were not spending their money in Lufkin, Houston and Tyler. They were spending it here in our local businesses,” said Larissa Philpot, the President and CEO of Nacogdoches Economic Development.