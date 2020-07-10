TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This dip is very easy to make and the flavor payoff is amazing! Just a few ingredients, then bake for 20 minutes. It’s perfect for snacking on with raw veggies or crackers, topping hamburgers, or making sandwiches!
Spicy baked pimiento cheese dip by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
11 or 12 ounce container of pimiento cheese, such as Price’s or made in your store’s deli
4-ounce can chopped jalapenos
1 block cream cheese at room temperature
Method:
Place all ingredients in mixing bowl. Mix very well with a spatula or hand mixer.
Place in a 9″ square baking dish, and bake at 350 for about 20 minutes, or until bubbly in center and golden brown on edges.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.