State Rep. Ashby urges governor to waive STAAR requirements for upcoming year

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas state representative has sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott urging him to request that the U.S. Department of Education waive the STAAR requirements again because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
State Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, sent the letter to Abbott on Friday. He served as a member of the House Committee on Public Education during the Texas Legislature’s 86th session.
“In March of this year, you wisely waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) requirements for the 2019-2020 school year,” Ashley said in the letter. “Your thoughtful decision to alleviate the burden of standardized tests at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates not only your commitment to the health and well-being of our educational community but also reflects a compassionate understanding of the challenges posed by high-stakes testing – especially in this time of uncertainty.”
In the letter, Ashby referenced the recent surges in COVID-19 cases and urged Abbott to show the same wisdom and compassion by requesting a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education that would exempt Texas from the standardized testing requirements for the 2020-2021 school year.
“As a member of the House Committee on Public Education during the 86th Legislative Session, I was fortunate to participate in the crafting of historic legislation that promotes and prioritizes greater equity in public schools to achieve greater academic success,” Ashby wrote in the letter. “Unfortunately, the harsh reality is that the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to undermine the progress we’ve made through its inherently disproportionate effect on students and teachers.”
Ashby wrote that requiring standardized testing could harm students with limited access to the resources needed to properly prepare for the tests. He added that they also “unfairly determine accountability based on a school year in which there is no way to ensure consistent instruction statewide.”
“By waiving the STAAR testing requirements for the 2020-2021 school year, we will empower local school districts and educators to tailor their own exams to accurately measure academic progress without the fear of a looming high-stakes test date,” Ashby said in the letter.
Ashby said through requesting a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education, the State of Texas will continue to lead through “thoughtful policy and bold action.”
“Removing this burden allows our students and teachers to focus on instruction, growth, and development, which will ultimately lead to a better and more productive learning environment,” Ashby said in the letter. “Given the amount of time our students have been out of the classroom, the importance of quality instruction cannot be understated.”
Ashby closed the letter by thanking Abbott for his leadership during the recent trying times.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.