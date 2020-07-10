State Rep. Ashby urges governor to waive STAAR requirements for upcoming year

“In March of this year, you wisely waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) requirements for the 2019-2020 school year,” Ashley said in the letter. “Your thoughtful decision to alleviate the burden of standardized tests at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates not only your commitment to the health and well-being of our educational community but also reflects a compassionate understanding of the challenges posed by high-stakes testing – especially in this time of uncertainty.”