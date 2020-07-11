Mark in Texas History: Collins-Shotwell house

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - This two-story bungalow built in the 1920s features brick piers and some unusal window patterns but the story behind the wood of this home is unique.
In 1923, Lillian Knox was charged with killing her husband, Hiram Knox, who ran one of the largest timber companies in the state. "Beautiful widow held for murder" was the headline in the New York Times. But Knox's attorney, Chester Collins, made sure charges didn't go through and Lillian Knox rewarded him with the lumber to build this home.
In 1937, this home was rented out to Marvin Marsh, who was the first Civilian Conservation Corps district manager.
Property records show the home now belongs to JT Smith, who died just this past June.
Known as the Collins-Shotwell House by the Texas Historical Commission, the home is also registered as a national historic places. It got that designation in 1988 and is listed there as the Marsh-Smith House.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.