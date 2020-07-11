Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for many places across East Texas until Sunday at 7 PM. Heat Index Values could make it to 115 degrees. Staying outside for long periods of time in the heat could prove to be dangerous! Stay hydrated and try to keep cool by staying inside. Temperatures today made it into the upper 90s and with the humidity it felt even warmer. Overnight, we will cool to the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be very similar with dangerously hot conditions and clear skies. Next work week will be hot, sunny, and dry. Temperatures each day are expected to warm to the mid to upper 90s with humid conditions making it feel even warmer.