Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a HOT weekend ahead. Temperatures today are expected to make it into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees and with the humidity it will be feeling even warmer. Due to the hot and humid conditions we have a Heat Advisory issued for all of East Texas until 7 pm tonight. This means that temperatures will be feeling like 105-110 degrees and it will be dangerous to be outside for long periods of time. Try to limit outdoor activity today, especially during the afternoon. Overnight, we will cool to the mid 70s. Tomorrow, we will experience very similar conditions, however we have yet to see a heat advisory issued. Next work week will be hot, sunny, and dry. Temperatures each day are expected to warm to the mid to upper 90s with humid conditions making it feel even warmer.