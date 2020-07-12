COVID-19 exposure causes closures of Nacogdoches County District Clerk’s Office, city’s water office

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A deputy clerk with the Nacogdoches County District Clerk’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, that office will be closed from Monday through Friday. On a related note, the city’s Water Office will be closed because one of its employees tested positive for the illness as well.
“Pleased be advised that due to a positive COVID-19 testing result for a deputy clerk in the office of the Nacogdoches District Clerk, it will be necessary for our office to be closed Monday, July 13 - Friday, July 17, 2020, in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control for personal quarantine,” a letter posted on the City of Nacogdoches Facebook page on Sunday stated.
In the letter Loretta Cammack, Nacogdoches County’s district clerk., said because of the nature of many of their duties, they are limited regarding matters they can continue from remote locations. She added that they are working with all Nacogdoches County courts and departments to provide the services necessary for them to continue their functions.
“Our legal community will continue to have file processes compiled for all legal filings with limited delays,” Cammack said in the letter.
Cammack said in the letter that the people in her office will remain available by e-mail, and that address is dclerk@co.nacogdoches.tx.us.
“Limited telephone calls will be handled remotely, and we strongly suggest e-mail if you require our assistance,” Cammack said in the letter.
Because of the closure, the passport application services provided by the Nacogdoches County District Clerk’s Office will be suspended until further notice.
“You may also anticipate several months’ delay in processing by the State Department as they have only recently reopened their passport issuance divisions and are dealing with a considerable amount of backlog of applications from March of this year with the onset of COVID-19 in addition to new applications,” Cammack wrote in the letter.
Cammack stressed that her office is committed to providing service to the community while also taking every measure possible to protect Nacogdoches County residents’ health and safety.
According to a press release posted to the City of Nacogdoches Facebook page on Sunday, the City Hall Water Office will be closed immediately because of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
“This closure only includes the lobby at City Hall,” the press release stated. “The payment kiosk and other off-site locations will still be equipped to accept water bill payments.”
The release stated off-site locations are widely available throughout the city and that payments are also accepted online. In-person payment locations include Kroger, H&Z Tobacco stores, KJ convenience store, Super S, Tobacco Barn on South Street, and Carnecia y fruiteria las.
“As a precautionary measure, all co-workers who have been in direct contact with this employee will be tested and self-quarantined,” the press release stated. “Nevertheless, City of Nacogdoches staff remain committed to offering the same level of service, despite this change and will keep the public informed regarding a reopening date, once established.”
