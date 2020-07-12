One injured after U-Haul crashes into gas station in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is injured after plowing into a gas station with a U-Haul truck in Smith County.
Deputies were dispatched to a Kyle’s Kwik Stop around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at the 6288 U.S. Highway 271 in Tyler for reports of a vehicle vs. a building.
At least one employee was inside the building at the time, but no one was hurt.
The driver was transported to a nearby hospital. Deputies on scene say his injuries are considered non-life threatening.
For an unknown reason, investigators say the truck did not slow down and drove through the front end of the store.
Aftermath from the crash left debris scattered on the ground.
It’s unclear at this hour if the driver is facing any charges.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.