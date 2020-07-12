Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today was yet another HOT day! We still have an Excessive Heat Warning for many of our central and eastern counties and a Heat Advisory for everyone else. These are both in effect until 7 PM Monday night. Heat Index Values could reach 111+ degrees. Stay Alert! Limit your outdoor activity and stay hydrated. If you have to be outdoors try to go out early in the morning, or later on in the evening. Skies tomorrow will be mostly sunny and the temperatures will make it to the upper 90s but will be feeling much warmer. This next week we will continue to see this hot and dry trend with clear skies and mid to upper 90s expected each day. Next weekend, there is no relief from the heat in sight as sizzling temperatures are still expected.