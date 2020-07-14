Administrators discuss growing need for substitute teachers

“So far, the return of existing substitute teachers is closely mirroring previous years, and we always welcome new substitutes wishing to apply online and go through orientation. Ensuring there’s an ample supply of substitute teachers is something we always look closely at before the start of a new school year… even more so as we prepare to start classes in upcoming weeks while the state and the region contend with a pandemic. Needless to say, there’s a lot of uncertainty at all levels in regards to the upcoming school year, and looking ahead, making sure we have capable substitutes ready to go fits in that category.”