Administrators discuss growing need for substitute teachers

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - School administrators are busy at work, as they look to implement new guidelines and protocols to safely reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. But there is a growing concern with how many people may be available to fill-in, if a teacher is out sick.
The to-do lists continue to grow for school officials before reopening classrooms. Now, another item to add to the list: growing the number of substitute teachers.
“You add this pandemic situation that we find ourselves in, we could have a teacher that could be out or a family member that they have to take care of,” Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers said. “So we’re going to need those subs more than ever.”
Flowers said the district continues to follow the guidance given by state and health officials to create their specific plan, but he says that could change at any time. He says he hopes to have lessons available for students, if a teacher is unavailable.
“What we’re planning is to have hopefully two weeks of lessons in advance, as we plan the remote learning, as well as, the on-campus learning,” Flowers said. “So that [when the] sub comes in there, the students will actually be watching the lesson that will be taught by their classroom teacher. The [sub] would be a resource in the classroom for us.”
Part of that training for subs could now include how to operate a remote learning environment.
“That’s something that has not been done in the past but something they are going to have to be familiar with what they would need to operate in the classroom or how that’s going to look if we are showing a video lesson,” he said.
Flowers said his district has already hired several of their substitute teachers, who have went through additional training, from last school year to become full-time teachers this school year. On average, they typically have 35 for the entire district.
“We’ll be finding out here soon who is still interested and who wants to remain on that list,” he said, “and if there are any others who say ‘hey, I’m not comfortable with coming right now, but once this settles down, I want to be back.’ So, we will be charting all of that information soon.”
Flowers says the current job market may allow those looking for jobs to come on board as subs. He says the requirements to become a substitute teacher vary among school districts, but at Huntington ISD, he says if you have a high school diploma you can apply and then school officials will evaluate your strengths to see how you can help the district in a variety of ways.
Nacogodoches ISD Executive Director of Communications Les Linebarger released a statement regarding the issue:
“So far, the return of existing substitute teachers is closely mirroring previous years, and we always welcome new substitutes wishing to apply online and go through orientation. Ensuring there’s an ample supply of substitute teachers is something we always look closely at before the start of a new school year… even more so as we prepare to start classes in upcoming weeks while the state and the region contend with a pandemic. Needless to say, there’s a lot of uncertainty at all levels in regards to the upcoming school year, and looking ahead, making sure we have capable substitutes ready to go fits in that category.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.