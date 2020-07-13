Center man accused of driving intoxicated in death of Tenaha woman

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Center man has been arrested after it is believed he drove intoxicated and caused the death of a woman following a wreck.
According to a press release, the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. The crash was on County Road 3853, about five and one half miles southwest of Joaquin in Shelby County.
The preliminary crash report stated that Alfredo Ramirez, 17, from Center was driving a 1975 Jeep CJ5 and was traveling west when he “drove off the roadway to the left, struck an embankment before overturning; ejecting himself and Kailey Agnew, 21, from Tenaha.
The report stated that Ramirez was not injured during the crash but Agnew was transported to a local hospital and later transported to UT Tyler by medical helicopter where she was pronounced dead on July 12.
According to DPS, Ramirez was found to be intoxicated and arrested and placed in the Shelby County Jail for a charge of intoxication manslaughter. A blood specimen was obtained and results are pending.
