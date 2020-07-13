Conversations with local leaders help to educate and heal during racial unrest

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two East Texas religious leaders got together to discuss race in their communities and since their initial discussion, it has turned into a panel with guests from all backgrounds. They call it, ‘Real Talk, Racial Healing.’
“Real talk is the philosophy of talking candidly, in open and honest without fear of what others think. And that was exactly what we both wanted to do,” said Scott Reed, pastor at LifePoint Church. “Is to have those honest conversations that may really be uncomfortable, but we needed to have.”
Pastor Scott Reed and Bishop M.E. Lyons have been meeting week after week with a different group of panelists to talk openly and honestly about racial unrest.
“I think all of us have some intricacies and some secrets that are locked away that need to be spoken about and addressed,” said M.E. Lyons, Bishop at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. “And that’s the only way healing can take place.”
The panelists are all community leaders, from business owners, educators, pastors, and more.
“We put all those things together, we wanted to talk about how we could look at really bringing about racial healing, which then brought us to the title of real talk,” Reed said.
Lyons shared that one panelist opened up about her difficulty connecting with women of color who were her age, but finding it easier to relate those of color who are younger than her.
“I saw that as a giant of a statement in question because she became vulnerable, which is the way we can really win each other’s heart,” said Lyons. “To let her know, okay I don’t understand how to fix this, can you help me?”
In doing this both Reed and Lyons hope to give people a place to be heard and learn more.
“In both panels, we’ve had panelists leave and say, ‘Hey, I’ve learned something today.’ And that’s part of our goal,” Reed said.
This last week was the last time they’ll have a panel for awhile but Reed said they will begin a podcast in the next couple of weeks. That link can be found on the LifePoint Church Facebook page.
