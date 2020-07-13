Diboll City Council to reevaluate water bill deferment, late fees during Thursday meeting

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Diboll will reevaluate its current water bill deferment policy at Thursday’s city council meeting.
“It’s been 90 days,” City Manager Gerry Boren said. “We want to take care of the people, we want to keep water and sewer on,” Boren said.
But there does exist the possibility of change in how the city is allowing payments to be deferred. Boren said that in order to help people who haven’t paid a water bill in 90 days and whose bill is growing large because of it, they may institute a payment plan for those who are behind.
They may also consider having citizens fill out some kind of request form for a payment deferment. Currently, the city is not cutting water off for anyone who doesn’t pay, but there has been no form to request that prior to today. The council will discuss whether to make that change. They will also discuss whether or not to reinstitute late fees.
“We are here to help,” Boren said, “and if we make any changes citizens will get a letter telling them what to do.“
If you’d like to attend the city council meeting, it will be held Tuesday, July 14, at 5:15 p.m. at the Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center, located at 601 Dennis Street.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.