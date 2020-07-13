First Alert: Dangerous heat levels to continue across East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The heat remains relentless as high humidity levels are combining with the air temperatures in the upper 90′s to put our heat index values in the 105-115-degree range, which is in the danger category.
As a result of these dangerous feels like temperatures, we have Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories in place for our entire KTRE viewing area.
Unfortunately, I do not see much heat relief on the way. Perhaps our feels like temperatures will come down slightly later in the week, but we will still have heat indices in the 105-110-degree range, which at the very least, would keep Heat Advisories in place throughout much of the week.
The heat dome, or ridge of high pressure, will keep us hot and dry for much of this week. The end result is we bake under the hot, July sunshine with not much heat relief in sight, even in the overnight hours.
We are looking at morning lows in the upper 70′s with daytime highs remaining in the upper 90′s all week long under a mostly sunny sky.
The ridge of high pressure may shift north of our area by the end of the week to where we will introduce a 20% chance of showers as some moisture along the coast may try to move westward around the periphery of the ridge.
Outside of this low-end rain chance, there is not much heat relief in sight going forward as this heat wave looks to remain in place as we transition through the middle of July.
