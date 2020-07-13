Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are expecting dangerously hot conditions this afternoon across all of East Texas. An Extreme Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory are both is effect until 7 PM tonight. Heat Index values could reach 110+ degrees this afternoon. Stay Alert! Try to limit your outdoor activity today. Mostly sunny skies will be with us this afternoon and temperatures will make it into the upper 90s, but will feel much warmer. Overnight we will cool to the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with lots of sunshine and hot temperatures. We have yet to see any of the heat warnings/advisories extended into tomorrow but we will continue to watch for both of those. This hot and dry trend will continue through the rest of the week. Even into next weekend, there is no relief from the heat in sight as blue skies and 90s stick around.