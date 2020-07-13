EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A warm, muggy start and a hot, humid afternoon ahead. Expect partly cloudy skies today and light south winds. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s and reach the upper 90s this afternoon. Once you factor in the humidity, those temperatures will feel like the triple digits with some places seeing heat index values soaring above 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of East Texas. Make some indoor plans during the heat of the day if at all possible. The hot, humid weather will continue for the rest of the week. Expect winds mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s each afternoon with no relief from the heat in sight.