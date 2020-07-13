Organizations in Lufkin team together to collect fans for East Texas seniors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Harbor Hospice in Lufkin is teaming up with local organizations to help seniors and those in need to beat the heat.
They are collecting fans of all kinds through Wednesday, July 15. All fans are distributed through the Salvation Army and Adult Protective Services.
Drop off locations include:
- Neches House, 406 Gobblers Knob Rd.
- Harbor Hospice, 517 Gaslight
- Tucker Family Medicine, 1320 S John Reddit
- Southland Nursing and Rehab, 501 N Medford Dr.
