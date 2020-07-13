WATCH: ABC journalist Deborah Roberts shares story of mothers who have lost their children to violence

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -ABC journalist Deborah Roberts joined East Texas Now discussing her story that she hopes will touch hearts and open minds.
Roberts interviewed mothers who have lost their sons and daughters finding these women have a common link of feelings of pain and hope for change.
In the special, “Their Painful Bond: Black Mothers Speak Out Together on Unimaginable Loss”, Deborah Roberts provides a space for these mothers to speak to one another about their experiences and help viewers learn more about their journey as a Black mother in America.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.