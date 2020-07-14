Chireno ISD suspends summer workouts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Chireno ISD announced on social media:
In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Nacogdoches County, our district is taking precautions to keep our student athletes and coaches safe during this time. Therefore, CISD has chosen to suspend summer athletic workouts until further notice. This is effective immediately. We apologize for any disruptions in summer plans but safety is our top priority.
Huntington and Hudson ISD announced the suspension of summer workouts for their school districts earlier this week. The suspension applies to all UIL athletic activities, cheer, and band.
