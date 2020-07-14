First Alert: Remaining hot and dry in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will no longer have Excessive Heat Warnings in place since our feels like temperatures are not expected to be in the extremely dangerous category. We will, however, hang on to the Heat Advisories, as they have been extended for another day, now set to expire on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.
The heat dome, or ridge of high pressure, will keep us hot and dry for much of this week as it remains locked over the Deep South. The end result is we bake under the hot, July sunshine with not much heat relief in sight, even in the overnight hours.
We are looking at morning lows in the upper 70′s with daytime highs remaining in the upper 90′s all week long under a mostly sunny sky.
The ridge of high pressure may shift north of our area by the end of the week to where we will introduce a 20% chance of showers as some moisture along the coast may try to move westward around the periphery of the ridge.
If there is a glimmer of hope, we are looking at the heat dome breaking down enough next week to allow for a low-end chance of some summer showers to move in from the upper Texas coast, offering some minor relief for a few East Texas communities.
