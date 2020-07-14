Livingston police still searching for suspect in convenience store robbery

Pictured is the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at Livingston convenience store Sunday night. (Source: Livingston Police Department)
By Gary Bass | July 14, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 4:26 PM

LIVINGSTON Texas (KTRE) - The Livingston Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding any information about an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store on Pan American Drive Sunday night.

According to a press release, Livingston PD officers were dispatched out to the business, which is located in the 600 block of Pan American Drive, at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday. When the LPD officers arrived at the scene, they identified witnesses and started to obtain information.

When the officers reviewed the store’s surveillance video, they saw that a person wearing dark-colored clothes - a hoodie, pants, and shoes - and a dark mask entered the convenience store and brandished a pistol.

“The subject went behind the counter and took possession of an undisclosed amount of cash,” the press release stated. ?The subject then fled the store on foot to a vehicle that was waiting outside.”

Anyone with any information on the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP or the Livingston Police Department at (9936) 327-3117. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers hotline will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of the person responsible.

