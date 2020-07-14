Ongoing coverage of July runoff elections

July 14, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 8:38 PM

Check here for election updates:

8:37 p.m.

With all votes counted, Kevin Windham (2,022 votes) has beaten Newton Johnson (1,429) to win the vacated Shelby County sheriff seat.

8:25 p.m.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Kelly Cole is the presumptive new sheriff of Wood County, come 2021. Kelly Cole’s 3,578 votes bested incumbent Thomas Castloo’s 1,632.

8:15 p.m.

In Rusk County, Johnwayne Valdez (2,155 votes) has taken the lead over the incumbent, Jeff Price (1,997 votes).

In Smith County, Austin Reeve Jackson has 55 percent of the votes (4,943) over Jarad Kent’s 45 percent (3,968) for the district judge seat.

7:52 p.m.

Early voting totals in Wood County show Kelly Cole (2,096 votes) doubling up incumbent Sheriff Thomas Castloo (998 votes).

7:48 p.m.

With early voting totals in, Van Zandt County Sheriff Dale Corbett (1,484 votes) trails his challenger, Steve Hendrix (1,626 votes).

7:42 p.m.

The candidates for Rusk County sheriff are in a tight race as the incumbent Jeff Price (1,538) holds a close lead over Johnwayne Valdez (1,538).

7:37 p.m.

Early voting totals show Brent Dickson (298 votes) is leading Eric Long (213) for the vacant sheriff seat.

7:18 p.m.

For the vacant sheriff’s office seat in Houston County, Randy Hargrove leads Ryan Martin with 931 votes to 675.

7:07 p.m.

Early voting totals are already in for Smith County. Austin Reeve Jackson has 4,138 votes (55 percent) to Jarad Kent’s 3,330 (45 percent) for the 114th judicial district seat.

The following East Texas races are on the ballot:

US Senator (Democrat)

  • Mary “MJ” Hegar
  • Royce West

State Representative District 2 (Republican)

  • Dan Flynn (I)
  • Bryan Slaton

Angelina County Constable Pct. 2 (Republican)

  • Trae Trevathan (I)
  • Danny Anders

Cherokee County Sheriff (Republican)

  • Brent Dickson
  • Eric Long

Cherokee County Tax Assesser-Collector (Republican)

  • Shonda McCutcheon Potter
  • Dana Nolley Chancey

Henderson County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Wendy Kinabrew Spivey
  • Keith Pryor

Henderson County Commissioner Pct. 4 (Republican)

  • Mark Richardson
  • Kelly Harris

Houston County Sheriff (Republican)

  • Randy Hargrove
  • Ryan Martin

Houston County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)

  • Gene Stokes
  • Jimmy McMillan

Polk County Sheriff (Republican)

Byron Lyons

Mike Nettles

Polk County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Bob Willis
  • Guylene Rogers Robertson

Rusk County Sheriff (Republican)

  • Jeff Price (I)
  • Johnwayne Valdez

Rusk County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Randy Gaut
  • Shannon Thompson

Rusk County Constable Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Richard Stanley
  • Michael D. Smith

Shelby County Sheriff (Republican)

  • Kevin W. Windham
  • Newton Johnson Jr.

Shelby County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)

  • Stevie Smith
  • David Cheatwood

Shelby County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 (Republican)

  • Melba Rodgers
  • Darrell Alford

District Judge, 114th (Republican)

  • Austin Reeve Jackson
  • Jarad Kent

Smith County Commissioner, Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Neal J. Franklin
  • Pam Frederick

Smith County Constable, Pct. 4 (Republican)

  • Josh Joplin (I)
  • Curtis Wulf

Tyler County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Joe Blacksher
  • Kent Gore

Titus County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Jeffrey Parchman
  • Denise Harper Reichert

Upshur County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)

  • Kent M. Abernathy
  • Michael L. Ashley

Upshur County Constable Pct. 4 (Republican)

David S. Thompson

Larry Sewell (I)

  • Van Zandt County Sheriff (Republican)
  • Dale Corbett (I)
  • Steve Hendrix
  • Van Zandt County Commmissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
  • Brandon Brown (I)
  • Chad L. Laprade

Wood County Sheriff (Republican)

  • Kelly W. Cole
  • Tom Castloo (I)

Wood County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)

  • Virgil Junior Holland (I)
  • Keith Gilbreath

