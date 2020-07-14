Superintendents discuss ideas for this upcoming school year for Hudson, Diboll ISDs

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With COVID-19 cases increasing in Angelina County, and school resuming for many, the pressure to for school districts to finalize plans is on.
“We have chosen to go the asynchronous route because many of our families do have not the technology available at home for all of their children to be online at the exact same time with live instruction with a teacher,” said Donny Webb, Hudson ISD’s superintendent.
Webb said everything is tentative for Hudson ISD. Two weeks prior to school, parents will have the option to make a final decision on how students attend school.
“I am going to assume we’re going to be looking somewhere around the 20 to 30 percent mark of our students choosing remote-based instruction,” Webb said. “But again, that’s totally fluid and that may change.”
Webb said Hudson ISD is getting conflicting information on guidelines about the protocols for when someone tests positive for COVID-19.
“Those are some of the things that we’re thinking about - that we may have to move a group of students or all students to a temporary remote-based instruction,” Webb said.
Superintendent Vicki Thomas said Diboll ISD is still finalizing their plans and added that they sent out a survey for parents as well.
“As of right now, it is about 67 percent of parents saying they are wanting to do face-to-face instruction. Then, probably about 13 percent are for asynchronous and the rest for synchronous instruction,” Thomas said. “We also plan on preparing basically a video of what it will be looking like in the life of a student daily for us as well. So that our students can be comfortable; as well as our parents, knowing that we have taken every safety precaution possible.”
Hudson ISD will not be conducting perfect attendance initiatives this year, due to COVID-19 concerns. Superintendent Donny Webb said the health and safety of everyone is more important.
