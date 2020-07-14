Texas Supreme Court denies Texas GOP’s appeal to hold in-person convention this week in Houston

In response, the party said it would sue Turner, Houston First Corp. and the city in an attempt to allow the convention to happen as planned. The party argued in its lawsuit that Turner and Houston could not use that clause in the contract "as a magical spell to escape what [Turner] has decided is an unwanted contract." Soon after the party filed its petition, a state district judge in Harris County declined to order Houston to honor its contract with the party and set a hearing for Monday. The party then filed an appeal to the Texas Supreme Court.