Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We are in store for yet another mostly sunny, hot, humid, and dry day today as afternoon highs climb right back into the middle to upper 90s. Thanks to all of our humidity, heat index values will easily reach into the 105-110 degree range, so Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for ALL of East Texas until 7 PM this evening. Please stay cool and hydrated this afternoon. Hot and dry weather to persist throughout the remainder of the workweek as temperatures will remain in the middle 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. A weakness in our higher pressure will give a small window for a few showers on Friday, but widespread rain will not be likely. More dry weather over the weekend before our high pressure ridge begins to lift north during the first half of next week. This will allow a better shot at showers and a few isolated thundershowers to develop along a sea breeze in East Texas on Monday and Tuesday of next week and will certainly bring a relief to this heat for some!