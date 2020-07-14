Tuesday’s Weather: Heat advisory today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another muggy start with just a few clouds. Temperatures are in the upper 70s this morning and will once again rise into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Humidity will make it feel like the triple digits for most of the afternoon so another heat advisory is in effect until 7pm. A few counties in Deep East Texas are still under and Excessive Heat Warning until 7pm. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the work week. The high pressure will weaken just a tiny bit so that temperatures drop a couple of degrees but will still be in the mid 90s through the weekend. Hot, humid weather will continue into early next week.